Fans Theorize Cardi B Is Pregnant Again After She Gingerly Leaves The Courthouse

BY Cole Blake 3.4K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
The rumors come as Cardi B has been in a relationship with New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs in recent months.

Cardi B stopped and signed autographs for fans outside of the courthouse in Los Angeles where her civil assault trial continued on Wednesday. As videos of the interaction published by TMZ have been circulating online, some fans have theorized that she appears pregnant.

Cardi began the interaction with a message for her fans. "I love them and thank you so much for supporting me," she said. As she left the building, she took delicate steps and struggled to climb into her black SUV. She spent a lunch break resting inside the vehicle, before returning to the building.

Despite the rumors, Cardi previously shot down the idea of being pregnant during a rant on social media, earlier this month. “‘Look thirty weeks pregnant’? No, you stupid b**ch,” Cardi said at the time, as caught by Bossip. “I’m just f**king out of breath ’cause I have asthma… Stop f**king being f**king funny in this b**ch before you get motherf**king blocked, b**ch. Stupid a** comment, don’t put that s**t on me, b**ch.” Cardi is currently dating New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs after splitting up with Offset, last year.

Read More: Bizarre Lawsuit Accuses Cardi B Of Violating Gang Code By Working With Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B Assault Trial

As for the trial, former security guard Emani Ellis is alleging Cardi assaulted her at a medical office in Beverly Hills back in 2018. She claims she remarked, "Wow, that’s Cardi B," upon seeing the rapper and that the comment sent Cardi into a fury. She was pregnant with her and Offset's first child at the time, but had yet to make the news public.

Taking the stand on Tuesday, Cardi denied the allegations and shared her a different version of events. She claimed that Ellis instigated their confrontation by filming her during a private medical appointment. "You're recording me. Now you're following me, like back up. And she's like, 'I can do what I want.' It's like, 'No, you can't. You can't do what you want.' And that's when we started arguing," Cardi B said, as caught by ABC7. She also denied having ever touched Ellis.

Read More: Witness In Cardi B Assault Trial Takes The Rapper's Side

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Music Bizarre Lawsuit Accuses Cardi B Of Violating Gang Code By Working With Megan Thee Stallion 718
Stéphane Rolland: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Music Cardi B Says Security Guard Accusing Her Of Assault Is Demanding $24 Million 590
Cardi B Support Witness Testifying Assault Trial Hip Hop News Music Witness In Cardi B Assault Trial Takes The Rapper's Side 313
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS Music Cardi B Firmly Denies Assault Accuser's Allegations As 2nd Day Of Trial Begins 909
Comments 0