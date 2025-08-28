Cardi B stopped and signed autographs for fans outside of the courthouse in Los Angeles where her civil assault trial continued on Wednesday. As videos of the interaction published by TMZ have been circulating online, some fans have theorized that she appears pregnant.

Cardi began the interaction with a message for her fans. "I love them and thank you so much for supporting me," she said. As she left the building, she took delicate steps and struggled to climb into her black SUV. She spent a lunch break resting inside the vehicle, before returning to the building.

Despite the rumors, Cardi previously shot down the idea of being pregnant during a rant on social media, earlier this month. “‘Look thirty weeks pregnant’? No, you stupid b**ch,” Cardi said at the time, as caught by Bossip. “I’m just f**king out of breath ’cause I have asthma… Stop f**king being f**king funny in this b**ch before you get motherf**king blocked, b**ch. Stupid a** comment, don’t put that s**t on me, b**ch.” Cardi is currently dating New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs after splitting up with Offset, last year.

Cardi B Assault Trial

As for the trial, former security guard Emani Ellis is alleging Cardi assaulted her at a medical office in Beverly Hills back in 2018. She claims she remarked, "Wow, that’s Cardi B," upon seeing the rapper and that the comment sent Cardi into a fury. She was pregnant with her and Offset's first child at the time, but had yet to make the news public.