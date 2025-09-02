Cardi B Arrives At Court For Final Arguments In Assault Trial

Cardi B arrived at a courthouse in Los Angeles on Tuesday for closing arguments in her ongoing civil assault trial. As she walked into the building, Cardi rocked a black-and-white polka dot dress accented with a red bow, according to video published by TMZ. Her outfits have been helping fuel ongoing pregnancy rumors in recent days.

For the case, former security guard Emani Ellis accuses her of attacking her at medical office in Beverly Hills back in 2018. Ellis alleges she acknowledged Cardi's presence, which sent the rapper into a rage. She was pregnant with her and Offset's first child at the time, but had yet to announce they were expecting publicly. Ellis is suing for monetary damages with the case.

On the other hand, Cardi has denied the allegations, instead claiming Ellis was recording her and drawing attention to the pregnancy. She took the stand in the case last week to provide her version of events. "You're recording me. Now you're following me, like back up. And she's like, 'I can do what I want.' It's like, 'No, you can't. You can't do what you want.' And that's when we started arguing," Cardi B said, as caught by ABC7.

Cardi's legal troubles come as she continues to gear up for the release of her long-awaited sophomore studio album, Am I The Drama? She'll be dropping the project on September 19, over seven years after the release of her critically acclaimed debut album, Invasion of Privacy.