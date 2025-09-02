Cardi B Arrives At Court For Final Arguments In Assault Trial

BY Cole Blake 80 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 09: Cardi B attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
The legal battle comes as Cardi B is still planning to release her long-awaited sophomore studio album, "Am I The Drama?," this month.

Cardi B arrived at a courthouse in Los Angeles on Tuesday for closing arguments in her ongoing civil assault trial. As she walked into the building, Cardi rocked a black-and-white polka dot dress accented with a red bow, according to video published by TMZ. Her outfits have been helping fuel ongoing pregnancy rumors in recent days.

For the case, former security guard Emani Ellis accuses her of attacking her at medical office in Beverly Hills back in 2018. Ellis alleges she acknowledged Cardi's presence, which sent the rapper into a rage. She was pregnant with her and Offset's first child at the time, but had yet to announce they were expecting publicly. Ellis is suing for monetary damages with the case.

On the other hand, Cardi has denied the allegations, instead claiming Ellis was recording her and drawing attention to the pregnancy. She took the stand in the case last week to provide her version of events. "You're recording me. Now you're following me, like back up. And she's like, 'I can do what I want.' It's like, 'No, you can't. You can't do what you want.' And that's when we started arguing," Cardi B said, as caught by ABC7.

Read More: Cardi B Confirms "Am I The Drama?" Tour Announcement Is Coming "Very, Very Soon"

Cardi B "Am I The Drama?" Release Date

Cardi's legal troubles come as she continues to gear up for the release of her long-awaited sophomore studio album, Am I The Drama? She'll be dropping the project on September 19, over seven years after the release of her critically acclaimed debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

She put out the lead single, "Outside," back in June. On the song, she reflected on her marriage to Offset, from whom she filed for divorce, last year. She followed that up by sampling an iconic Jay-Z track for her second single, "Imaginary Playerz," last month. In addition to those singles, she'll also be including her songs "Up" and "WAP" on the tracklist.

Read More: Cardi B Expresses Paranoia Over Conspiracy Theory That Cell Phones Can "Read Our Minds"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Music Bizarre Lawsuit Accuses Cardi B Of Violating Gang Code By Working With Megan Thee Stallion 1.7K
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Music Cardi B Rocks New Pixie Cut During 1st Day Of Assault Trial In Los Angeles 1.8K
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals Music Fans Theorize Cardi B Is Pregnant Again After She Gingerly Leaves The Courthouse 15.9K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS Music Cardi B Firmly Denies Assault Accuser's Allegations As 2nd Day Of Trial Begins 1043
Comments 0