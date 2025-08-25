Cardi B spoke about the tension she's had with other female rappers during a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. The discussion comes ahead of the release of her new album, Am I the Drama?, which drops next month. She says the countless headlines she's made over the years for feuding with various celebrities inspired the title.

“It’s like, ‘Damn, does drama chase me? Or am I the drama?'” she told Lowe, as caught by Billboard. “I just really think I was born with an anointed light. Sometimes the light is great, but it also disturbs people’s peace. It draws people to me, and it’s not always going to be good. That light might bother people … maybe it’s too bright, it’s too loud. It’s always been like this to me.”

“Even in the industry, there is a lot of different female rappers, but for some reason, it’s something about me that these b—hes can’t stand,” she further explained. “They can’t f–k with me. Some b—hes, I feel like they’re on this class right now, they’re sophomores, and I’m a senior. And it’s like, you want to f–k with the senior so bad. You think you’re here with the senior. You’re not even a junior. You need to worry about them other sophomores before you start worrying about the f–king senior.”

“It’s something about [me] that it’s like, they can’t even focus on them,” Cardi added. “They got to focus on me. And they always got to focus on throwing me shots and throwing me slings … and I’m sick of it. It’s like, f–k you, f–k everybody.”

Who Is Cardi B Beefing With?

Cardi has feuded with tons of high-profile celebrities, including JT of City Girls, political commentator Candace Owens, Bia, and most notably, Nicki Minaj. She's also traded shots with her estranged husband, Offset, over the last year as well.