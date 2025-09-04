Charlamagne Tha God Thinks GloRilla Could Hold Her Own Against Nicki Minaj In A Verzuz Battle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 445 Views
Charlamagne Tha God GloRilla Nicki Minaj Verzuz Hip Hop News
Glorilla removes her mask as she arrives on stage at the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 11, 2025. © Andy Abeyta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While Chalamagne Tha God's cohosts on "The Breakfast Club" disagreed, GloRilla and Nicki Minaj do boast a lot of hits.

The Breakfast Club, upon Charlamagne Tha God's commentary, started a new hip-hop debate: could GloRilla stand against Nicki Minaj in a Verzuz battle? Opinions split, but the thought exercise is always fun.

"I mean, I could put GloRilla's catalog up against Nicki's," Charlamagne Tha God opnied in a clip caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter. "I think that's a good one. Yes, absolutely. GloRilla got joints. GloRilla got a lot of music. You got to think, GloRilla just put out her debut album last year. But she's got a bunch of mixtapes that are like albums. All of that 'F.N.F.' and 'Tomorrow,' that was on mixtapes. Those are mixtape projects If we're just talking about music and nothing else, 'cause we know Nicki's a huge superstar, I can put GloRilla's catalog. You can still get 20 records for 20 records. And you'd be like 'Damn, Glo!' I'm just going off Verzuz rules, 20 for 20. 'Damn, alright, Glo got some joints right here.' Glo been on a nice run these last years. I'm not talking about time, I'm just talking about music. 20 records versus 20 records, you'd be bopping your head. That's a good Verzuz. Don't act like it's not."

Read More: GloRilla Claims Nicki Minaj Tweet Was Due To Hacked Account

Do GloRilla & Nicki Minaj Have A Collaboration?

"But does she have as many, though, as Nicki?" Loren Lorosa posited, who questioned if GloRilla would keep up with the Trinidadian femcee's hits. "She ain't got enough work put in yet," Jess Hilarious added. "I get it, but I'm just saying. I don't think she's been around long enough to put her catalog against Nicki. I'm talking about music too. That's his opinion, that's cool. Catalog is crazy. 20 for 20, alright. I still don't know nobody catalog that's touching Nicki with her 15 years. But Glo is close."

"She does have joints," DJ Envy posited. "She does not have the catalog Nicki has. Nah, I think Nicki got, what, a 15-year head start? As far as records? Glo definitely got some joints. But as far as catalog, I don't think she has the time in like Nicki. Nicki goes all over the place. She'll go trap, she'll go pop, she'll go this, she'll go that. Yeah, nah. I'm not saying [Glo] ain't got no joints, but Nicki got a 15-year head start."

GloRilla and Nicki Minaj's relationship is pretty nonexistent, with no collabs or big interactions to speak on. Some assumed a beef, but Glo did call for Nicki and Cardi B to end their beef on her Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape last year.

Read More: Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Didn’t Make The Cut For GloRilla’s “F.N.F.” Remix, Producer Says

