GloRilla And T-Pain To Be Honored At BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards In August

Broadcast Music, Inc. confirmed that T-Pain and GloRilla would be receiving awards during their R&B/Hip-Hop Awards ceremony in August.

GloRilla recently hosted her first ever "Glo Bash" on July 25. The event served as both a celebration of Memphis and an early birthday party, as she celebrated her 26th trip around the sun on July 28. She and T-Pain have done music together as well. The track "I LUV HER" appeared on Glo's debut album, GLORIOUS. The honors from BMI are sure to be important to both parties. An established, influential act and one of the most in-demand newer rappers will both be getting their flowers.

“T-Pain’s creative vision and unwavering commitment to pushing musical boundaries continue to resonate with multiple generations of fans around the world,” said Brewton. “We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate his contributions to the industry by honoring him with the BMI President’s Award. This year’s Impact Award recipient GloRilla’s bold voice and fearless creativity is currently shaping and inspiring the future of hip-hop, making her the perfect choice for this honor. It’s going to be an incredible night highlighting the exceptional artistry of all BMI’s award-winning songwriters, producers and publishers, who are the creative visionaries of the music industry.”

