GloRilla And T-Pain To Be Honored At BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards In August

Broadcast Music, Inc. announced that T-Pain and GloRilla will be the organization’s top honorees at its annual R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. T-Pain will be presented with the BMI President’s Award. GloRilla will receive the BMI Impact Award.
The private event will take place in Los Angeles on Aug. 28. Serving as hosts are BMI President/CEO Mike O’Neill, Executive Vice President/Chief Creative & Revenue Officer Mike Steinberg and Vice President of Writer/Publisher Relations Catherine Brewton.
In addition to T-Pain and GloRilla, BMI will pay tribute to creators of the past year’s 35 most-performed R&B/hip-hop songs. That tribute will also encompass awards to BMI’s R&B/hip-hop songwriter, producer and publisher of the year. Additionally, they will pay respects to the year’s top producers.
“T-Pain’s creative vision and unwavering commitment to pushing musical boundaries continue to resonate with multiple generations of fans around the world,” said Brewton. “We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate his contributions to the industry by honoring him with the BMI President’s Award. This year’s Impact Award recipient GloRilla’s bold voice and fearless creativity is currently shaping and inspiring the future of hip-hop, making her the perfect choice for this honor. It’s going to be an incredible night highlighting the exceptional artistry of all BMI’s award-winning songwriters, producers and publishers, who are the creative visionaries of the music industry.”
Some of BMI’s prior President’s Award honorees include Taylor Swift, Ludacris, and Benny Blanco. Previous Impact Award recipients include Ice Spice, RAYE, and Tems.
GloRilla recently hosted her first ever "Glo Bash" on July 25. The event served as both a celebration of Memphis and an early birthday party, as she celebrated her 26th trip around the sun on July 28. She and T-Pain have done music together as well. The track "I LUV HER" appeared on Glo's debut album, GLORIOUS. The honors from BMI are sure to be important to both parties. An established, influential act and one of the most in-demand newer rappers will both be getting their flowers.