GloRilla Shows She Has A Soft Side On T-Pain-Assisted "I LUV HER"

Glo peels back her harder outer shell.

Know he love Big Glo', for sure (Damn, facts) His favorite redbone He got motion and I got it too, the sex be so cometic Voodooin' with the p***y (Woo), I ain't have to make no spaghetti Fell in love so fast (Damn), my friends say I'm pathetic (F***) Pray he don't play with my feelings (Why?), this s*** gon' get domestic

Here, she is expressing her willingness to let her guard down, even though it can be hard at times. "I know I can get a lil' crazy (I know it) / But I love that you know how to deal with it / I need you to bare with me, baby (For real) / I ain't really used to no real n****." The worries carry into her second verse, as hopes she isn't falling too quickly. But overall, Big Glo seems to have some optimism that this can work out and its cuter moment on the record for sure. Spin "I LUV HER" with the audio link below.

One of the reasons why GloRilla is GloRilla is because of her gritty and scrappy nature. She's unapologetic when it comes to her behavior, and if you don't like, you know where the door is. Her turnt party cuts and self-empowering big girl anthems are why she's been able to grow her audience every year. The Memphis native has an identity and it's bolstered by her booming delivery. You are getting plenty of tracks like that on her debut album GLORIOUS , but she's also showing that she has a tender side. One of those instances in which GloRilla displaying that is on her T-Pain collaboration, "I LUV HER."

