Nicki Minaj Sends The Barbz Mixed Signals About Her Supposed Hiatus


Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)
The Barbz are on edge.

Nicki Minaj plays with the Barbz sometimes. Whether it's her usual social media clap-backs to misinterpreted media conversations, teases of new music or other endeavors, or her reflections on being a superstar, sometimes she outlines a lot of paths before making a final decision. In a few of those cases, this can end up scaring the fanbase, although not for long. For example, the Trinidadian femcee recently held a Stationhead session on Sunday (October 13) in which she spoke on the success of the Pink Friday 2 world tour. Then, she sent her die-hards into fight-or-flight mode by suggesting that she may hang up the mic.

"I am doing a hiatus," Nicki Minaj expressed on the platform. "But I have the Vogue thing, which I’m very proud and honored to do, and a couple things and then I’ll be taking a little moment to reflect." Of course, this isn't the first time that she's teased a break, whether that's a permanent step away from music or just a much-needed break from her general industry and career moves. Reportedly, Nicki hinted before that this hiatus could happen after the Pink Friday 2 world tour wrapped up, a reality we now live in.

Nicki Minaj Teases Hiatus During Stationhead Session

However, it turns out that Nicki Minaj was once again feeling the temperature and speaking on possibilities, because she quickly dispelled any hiatus speculation via Twitter. "Ain’t going no mthfkn where," she responded to a post about her supposed break. "Kiss my a** & HIATUS LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO." "We don’t announce the hiatus Barbz. Crack is whack. We don’t do that," the 41-year-old followed up in another post. As such, it seems like the Barbz don't have to worry about her stepping away too much, which is a relief to hear.

Nicki's Not Going Anywhere

Elsewhere during the weekend, Nicki Minaj thanked everyone who helped her along the way on her PF2 tour in various social media posts. "Barbz. Wow. We did it,” she wrote in one of these posts via Twitter. “Emotional (to say the least). I love you ALL so much. Every single person who came out- from our very 1st show— every country— my incredible team."

