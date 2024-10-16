Nicki Minaj Shares Shady Response To Historic BET Hip-Hop Awards Win

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York
Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City.
BET recently crowned Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Hip-Hop Album Of The Year.

Recently, Nicki Minaj made history by winning Album Of The Year at the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards for Pink Friday 2. She was the first female solo artist in history to do so, and she was up against the likes of Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, and GloRilla. The awards show aired yesterday (October 15), and while one might expect an enthusiastic reaction out of Nicki, she was not impressed.

In response to a Twitter/X post about the win, she shared a meme that shows Chucky from the Child’s Play franchise biting on a woman's arm. Nicki's reaction doesn't necessarily come as a shock, as she has a rocky history with the BET Hip-Hop Awards. The tension started back in 2019 when BET shared a shady Tweet.

Nicki Minaj Posts Chucky GIF After Winning BET Hip-Hop Album Of The Year

The Tweet in question followed Cardi B's 2019 Grammy win. “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront,” it read. In response, Nicki announced that neither she nor the rest of Young Money would be performing at the BET Experience music festival. “Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show,” she tweeted at the time. “Summer Tour dates dropping soon.” She went on to drag the BET Awards months later, claiming it would “rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show."

Nicki's unenthusiastic response to her BET Hip-Hop Awards win comes shortly after she teased a potential hiatus on Stationhead. "I am doing a hiatus," she told her supporters earlier this month. "But I have the Vogue thing, which I’m very proud and honored to do, and a couple things and then I’ll be taking a little moment to reflect." What do you think of Nicki Minaj winning Album Of The Year at the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards? What about her reaction to the win? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

