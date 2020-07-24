FBI Investigation
- MusicFBI Asks Astroworld Attendees To Send Them Photos And Videos From FestivalThe Houston Police Department has partnered with the FBI for the investigation.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicNine Trey Gangsta Bloods Member & "Internet Rapper" Sentenced To 15 YearsLouis Daniel Morales was labeled an "internet rapper" in the Department of Justice's press release stating his sentencing.By Deja Goode
- Pop CultureNBA YoungBoy's Arrest: The Best MemesNBA YoungBoy's arrest inspired a stream of comedians on social media who have been posting memes about the rapper's situation for several days.By Deja Goode
- PoliticsFBI Arrest Two More Reported Proud Boys In Capitol Hill Riots AftermathThe FBI captures two people connected to the Capitol Hill riots, including Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs.By Deja Goode
- PoliticsFar-Right Internet Personality 'Baked Alaska' Arrested By FBI In Capitol Riot ProbeThe former Buzzfeed staffer was arrested for his participation in the January 6th riot at the Capitol. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsFBI Releases More Capitol Rioter’s Photos Amid ManhuntFBI released 10 more close up photos of people from the Capitol Hill riot on Tuesday.By Deja Goode
- Pop Culture"Cheer" Star Jerry Harris Sued By Family For "Child Sexual Exploitation & Abuse"The lawsuit reportedly claims that the Netflix star not only solicited sexual contact from two teen boys but also sent sexually explicit photos.By Erika Marie
- CrimeConnecticut Police Chief Charged By FBI With Multiple FeloniesThe Police Chief of Bridgeport Connecticut surrendered to authorities.By Isaiah Cane
- CrimeBreonna Taylor's Family Hopeful For Justice After Meeting Attorney GeneralTaylor's lawyer Sam Aguir says her mother left the meeting feeling optimistic.By Noah John
- Pop CultureYouTuber Jake Paul’s Home Raided By FBIFederal officers storm the home of popular YouTuber Jake Paul.By O.I.
- CrimeSusie Zhao, Professional Poker Player, Found Dead & Body "Badly Burned" In Michigan: ReportSusie Zhao was one of a few women featured on the "World Poker Tour." By Erika Marie