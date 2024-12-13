Billboard Reveals Massive Revenue From Drake And Kendrick Lamar Disses

These two did huge numbers.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar were the hip hop story of 2024. They dominated the conversation from the start of the year to the end. They were responsible for the most discourse, and their songs absolutely dominated the charts. Lamar managed to score two number one singles with Drake disses. To put this into context, Lamar only had two number singles in his career prior to the feud. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Drake and Lamar's Billboard numbers are bonkers. What is a surprise, though, is just how much money they generated.

Billboard released the revenue from each of the diss songs that charted on the Hot 100. The numbers are staggering. In total, Drake and Kendrick Lamar brought in $15.3 million. That's from six songs. Billboard is not even counting the disses that failed to make it to streaming. "Taylor Made Freestyle," "616 In LA" and "The Heart Part 6" did not contribute to the $15.3 million, which makes the number even more shocking. Kendrick Lamar's disses led the pack in terms of financially successful songs. "Not Like Us" generated a whopping $7.6 million, while "Like That" pulled in $4.6 million. These are the number one records we just alluded to. Drake, meanwhile, generated $981.3K for his scathing diss, "Family Matters."

Drake And K. Dot Generated Over $15 Million

Drizzy may have been crowned the loser, but his disses were not slouches in terms of performance. His other diss, "Push Ups," brought in $969.4K. Unfortunately for the 6 God, Kendrick Lamar takes the final two spots. He released more diss records, so it makes sense. "Meet the Grahams" earned $795.1 K, all while being one of the most unnerving and haunting songs of the decade. It's also garnered attention as of late due to the timestamps that have been added to each verse on YouTube. Lamar's "Euphoria" is the last entry on the list. The banger pulled in $441.3K.

There's been talk about whether a "Big Three" ever truly existed. Some have said no, and argue that Drake and Kendrick Lamar are not as relevant as the "Big Three" narrative claims. Well, the numbers do suggest that these two still dominate the conversation. Spotify recently released its stats for the most streamed rappers in the world. Drake placed at number one (again), and Lamar placed at number five. These achievements, coupled with Billboard's revenue chart, suggest that Drizzy and Kenny are going nowhere.