Kendrick Lamar's "Meet The Grahams" Gets Chilling Timestamp Update

Rubbing salt in Drake's wound.

Kendrick Lamar dropped an EP worth of classic diss songs in 2024. The rapper masterfully played Drake in the rap battle of the decade. "Not Like Us" dominated the conversation, and topped the Hot 100, but it was "Meet the Grahams" that secured the win. The Alchemist produced song is among the darkest and most damning songs ever put out against another rapper. And thanks to YouTube, the song has become even darker. Timestamps have been added to "Meet the Grahams," giving each verse a sinister title of its own.

Those familiar with the song know Kendrick Lamar addresses different people in each verse. He speaks to Drake's son, Adonis, then to his mother, Sandi Graham. Dot then turns his focus toward a daughter he claims Drake is hiding from the world. He closes the song out by addressing the 6 God himself. It's very unnerving to listen to, thanks to Dot's flow and Alchemist's horror-movie production. The timestamps make each verse hit harder, though. If you scrub through "Meet the Grahams" on YouTube, you'll notice that the first verse has been titled "Daddy Issues." The second verse is "Family Issues," then to "Father Issues" and finally "The Grahams."

Kendrick Lamar's Diss Has Titles For Each Verse

Fans were shocked to find this change. It not only emphasis the surgeon-like precision Kendrick Lamar employed in writing the song, it emphasizes the flaws he found in his opponent. Some have questioned whether the timestamp titles were auto-generated, but they align with Lamar's specific wording. The last verse on "Meet the Grahams" sees him list out Drake flaws in a similar vein. "You got gamblin' problems, drinkin' problems, pill-poppin' and spendin' problems," Dot raps. "Bad with money, whorehouse Solicitin' women problems, therapy's a lovely start."

It's astounding that "Meet the Grahams" peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also says a lot that "Meet the Grahams" is the only diss that Kendrick Lamar did not perform live during the Pop Out on Juneteenth. It's somber tone, and its harrowing accusations make it unnerving to listen to, so it makes a lot of sense that Lamar preferred to run back "Not Like Us" five times. Unsurprisingly, Lamar is targeted in the legal drama involving Drake and their mutual label, UMG.