JAY-Z, Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, & More Rappers Named Among Best Living Songwriters

BY Cole Blake
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Fans on social media have been debating whether "The New York Times" made the right selections with the ranking.

The New York Times has published a list of the 30 greatest living American songwriters, as voted on by over 250 insiders and six critics. JAY-Z, Young Thug, Kendrick Lamar, and many other hip-hop artists earned their way into the ranking.

With JAY-Z, The New York Times begins by describing his iconic first studio album, Reasonable Doubt, as "one of the greatest debut albums in any genre," adding that it's "a testament to dazzling skills as a stylist and storyteller." They go on to praise the "intricate configurations" of the rhyme schemes in his verses, describing the writing as "dense, full of puns and double and triple entendres."

They also note how his style has evolved over the years. With 4:44, the legendary rapper released a candid project, "far blunter and more bruised than anything he had ever recorded." The album tackled struggles in JAY's marriage to Beyonce as well as his own personal turmoils.

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As for Young Thug, the publication describes him as a "poststructural dissenter" who has been "dismantling" the norms of the genre with "his fully improvisational approach to song construction." Additionally, Kendrick Lamar earns praise for his ability to blend genres. The New York Times highlights his To Pimp A Butterfly single, "i," in particular for its use of "pop, rock, soul, funk, crunk, street-corner church, bounce, and quiet storm." Other artists to earn nods include OutKast, Missy Elliott, Babyface, Bad Bunny, and The-Dream.

Did Drake Make The List?

When Kurrco shared the full list on X (formerly Twitter), many fans felt there were several noteworthy snubs. Despite him being Canadian, many brought up Drake. "No Drake, no pnd, no Bryson tiller, no swae lee, no future, no Jcole. We live in a era of media where if you can’t tell the difference between paid media propaganda & real journalism than your cooked," one user argued. Another wrote: "No eminem no drake?? Top 5 rappers of all time not in the list that babyface and missy elliot are in."

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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