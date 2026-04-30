George Clinton Praises Kendrick Lamar's Songwriting After Recent "NYT" Nod

BY Zachary Horvath
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Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Kendrick Lamar recently cracked the "NYT's" list for the best 30 living songwriters and George Clinton agrees with the placement.

Earlier this week, the New York Times put out a list of the top 30 best living American songwriters. There was no specific order, but it still generated a lot of debate. That goes for the hip-hop fans too as artists like Eminem, Drake, Kanye West, and J. Cole didn't make the cut.

Given that it was an all-inclusive list, it wasn't a surprise to see just a handful of MCs make it. One of them to do so was Kendrick Lamar, which wasn't shocking. He was joined by Jay-Z, OutKast, Missy Elliott and Young Thug, believe it or not.

Lamar's track record speaks for itself as albums like good kid, m.A.A.d. city and To Pimp a Butterfly feature some of the best writing and storytelling front to back this century. DAMN., while not his most consistent body of work, even has a Pulitzer Prize to its name and TPAB is in the Library of Congress.

Overall, it's hard to argue leaving Kendrick off a list like this and one of his former collaborators agrees. George Clinton, who worked with the Compton rapper on the TPAB opener "Wesley's Theory," had nothing but high praise for his penmanship.

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Speaking with the NYT per PEOPLE, he said, "I'll put it like this: He, along with Motown, Sly Stone, the Beatles—that kind of institution is going to last. There are a lot of slick writers out here nowadays with lyrics and things, but he writes with soul."

Clinton also expressed how mature and thought-provoking he was and still is. "He's a young kid, but when I met him, he sounded my age. He's like a psychiatrist on record—he talks about sh*t that most people are afraid to talk about.

Clinton continued, "He's at that point where he can move the conversation. Nobody will talk about these topics, and he talks about them so matter-of-factly that you don't even think, 'You can't say that.'"

He added, in part, "Kids today, they want their new artist; they don't want their older brother or sister's artist or their mother and father's. Kids don't like you after a few years. When you can go past that and have the next generation after that still talking about you, you're doing something."

Speaking of which, fans are eagerly awaiting his next move as we speak. Thanks in part to DJ Akademiks, he raised Lamar's supporters' eyebrows when he claimed he heard he's been working on new material.

The West Coast icon hasn't outwardly announced anything yet. But his attire at the Grammy's this year and Ak's intel have us hoping something is on the horizon.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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