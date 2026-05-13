Cardi B and Stefon Diggs had a child together back in November of last year. However, by February, the two were broken up. Diggs was going through legal issues at the time, stemming from abuse allegations made by former personal chef, Jamila Adams.

Recently, Diggs was found not guilty on assault charges. That same weekend, Cardi B was spotted with Diggs at a Mother's Day event. This immediately led to speculation that the couple had officially gotten back together.

According to PEOPLE, that speculation is certainly well-placed. A source close to the situation noted how Cardi B left Diggs due to all of the drama going around. There was a lack of trust, and Cardi felt like she needed to distance herself.

“Cardi pulled away from the drama in February,” a source explained. “She didn’t trust him and felt like things were going on behind her back. She wasn’t in a place emotionally to deal with fighting and tension.”

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Reconcile

However, just a few weeks ago, Diggs reportedly told Cardi that he is willing to make things work between the two. It was said that Cardi still cares for Diggs and that she is open to giving things a try. Given their recent proximity to one another, it does feel as though a reconciliation has taken place.

“He stepped it up a few weeks ago and showed her that he wants to make it work,” the source continued. “It was enough of an effort to get her attention. She still cares about him a lot.”

This is certainly a massive development for these two. Overall, this remains a developing story, and we will be sure to bring you the latest.