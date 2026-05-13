Cardi B Reportedly Back With Stefon Diggs As NFL Star Wants To "Make It Work"

BY Alexander Cole
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Cards B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso.Cardi B 003
Cards B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were recently spotted at a Mother's Day event together, and now, reports suggest they are back together.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs had a child together back in November of last year. However, by February, the two were broken up. Diggs was going through legal issues at the time, stemming from abuse allegations made by former personal chef, Jamila Adams.

Recently, Diggs was found not guilty on assault charges. That same weekend, Cardi B was spotted with Diggs at a Mother's Day event. This immediately led to speculation that the couple had officially gotten back together.

According to PEOPLE, that speculation is certainly well-placed. A source close to the situation noted how Cardi B left Diggs due to all of the drama going around. There was a lack of trust, and Cardi felt like she needed to distance herself.

“Cardi pulled away from the drama in February,” a source explained. “She didn’t trust him and felt like things were going on behind her back. She wasn’t in a place emotionally to deal with fighting and tension.”

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Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Reconcile

However, just a few weeks ago, Diggs reportedly told Cardi that he is willing to make things work between the two. It was said that Cardi still cares for Diggs and that she is open to giving things a try. Given their recent proximity to one another, it does feel as though a reconciliation has taken place.

“He stepped it up a few weeks ago and showed her that he wants to make it work,” the source continued. “It was enough of an effort to get her attention. She still cares about him a lot.”

This is certainly a massive development for these two. Overall, this remains a developing story, and we will be sure to bring you the latest.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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