Jamila Adams Accuses Stefon Diggs Of Abusing The Mother Of His Child While Pregnant

Last week, Stefon Diggs was in court to defend himself in an assault and strangulation case against his former chef, Jamila Adams. In the end, Diggs was found not guilty on both charges and is now free to go.

However, in the aftermath of the verdict, Adams has continued to level her allegations against Diggs. She notes that just because he was found not guilty, it doesn't mean he is innocent. She has been adamant about the veracity of her allegations, and won't be silenced anytime soon.

In fact, last night, Adams took to her Instagram, where she offered up some new allegations against Diggs. Below, you will see her accuse Diggs of assaulting the mother of his child while she was pregnant.

Furthermore, she mentions Cardi B in the caption of her post, which insinuates that the woman in question is, in fact, Cardi. While Adams does not say this directly in her video, she has certainly sparked lots of speculation.

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Jamila Adams Mentions Cardi B

“Cardi You know I didn’t lie, You know exactly who he really is. he did it to you," Adams explained.

Ultimately, this latest response from Adams has created a stir on social media, with fans wondering whether or not Cardi B is going to respond. One fan invoked the Tasha K situation, writing "I hope this chef ain't lying because Cardi likes to sue folks. Ask Tasha K. Lol."

There were other commenters who suggested that a lawsuit could be on the horizon. With that being said, Cardi B has not yet leveled a response to Adams' allegations. The same can be said about Stefon Diggs.