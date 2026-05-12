Jamila Adams Accuses Stefon Diggs Of Abusing The Mother Of His Child While Pregnant

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
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Jamila Adams took to Instagram on Monday to accuse Stefon Diggs of abusing the mothers of his children, as well as Cardi B.

Last week, Stefon Diggs was in court to defend himself in an assault and strangulation case against his former chef, Jamila Adams. In the end, Diggs was found not guilty on both charges and is now free to go.

However, in the aftermath of the verdict, Adams has continued to level her allegations against Diggs. She notes that just because he was found not guilty, it doesn't mean he is innocent. She has been adamant about the veracity of her allegations, and won't be silenced anytime soon.

In fact, last night, Adams took to her Instagram, where she offered up some new allegations against Diggs. Below, you will see her accuse Diggs of assaulting the mother of his child while she was pregnant.

Furthermore, she mentions Cardi B in the caption of her post, which insinuates that the woman in question is, in fact, Cardi. While Adams does not say this directly in her video, she has certainly sparked lots of speculation.

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Jamila Adams Mentions Cardi B

“Cardi You know I didn’t lie, You know exactly who he really is. he did it to you," Adams explained.

Ultimately, this latest response from Adams has created a stir on social media, with fans wondering whether or not Cardi B is going to respond. One fan invoked the Tasha K situation, writing "I hope this chef ain't lying because Cardi likes to sue folks. Ask Tasha K. Lol."

There were other commenters who suggested that a lawsuit could be on the horizon. With that being said, Cardi B has not yet leveled a response to Adams' allegations. The same can be said about Stefon Diggs.

This is a developing story, so be sure to stay tuned as we will bring you the latest updates.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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