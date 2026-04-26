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Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
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Travis Scott Brings Cactus Jack To Soccer Pitch With Nike Phantom 6 Collab
The Travis Scott x Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite brings Cactus Jack to the pitch for the first time, with a release expected ahead of World Cup.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 26, 2026