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double nickel
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The Story Behind Andre Drummond's Air Jordan 10 "Double Nickel" Is Too Good
Andre Drummond wore the Air Jordan 10 "Double Nickel" colorway at MSG for Game 2 against the New York Knicks.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 07, 2026