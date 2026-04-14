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The Raymond & Brown Tour
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Chris Brown & Usher Unveil Official Dates & Locations For "The Raymond & Brown Tour"
Chris Brown and Usher have officially unveiled the dates and locations for their upcoming "Raymond & Brown Tour."
By
Alexander Cole
April 14, 2026