Tank Reacts To Pitchfork Going Ether On Chris Brown's Album

BY Erika Marie
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Oct 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; American singer Tank reacts to a play in the first half of the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty game during game two of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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R&B veteran Tank has repeatedly come forward in defense of Chris Brown, and following Pitchfork's low "Brown" rating, he returns with more to say.

If there's one thing Chris Brown has, it's friends in the industry. Last week, Breezy released his Brown album, and it's been met with a bit of controversy. Critics have brought up his controversial past, while his supporters have defended him at all costs. While the conversations have stormed the internet, R&B singer Tank hopped online to call out those who had something negative to say about his colleague in the music industry.

"The problem is most of you offer destructive criticism," Tank wrote last week. "You disguise hate for 'opinion'...You expect us, human beings, to just accept that and keep it moving!...lol While I respect his humility in this moment he doesn't owe you that! Love it or hate have some fkn respect! Have some sense of morality or just be a decent human being while having an opinion! That's all we artists ask."

Someone call up the writer at Pitchfork who reviewed Brown, because they obviously missed Tank's memo after rating the album a 1.3 and calling it "sh*t."

Read More: Chris Brown's First Week Sales Projections For "Brown" Stuns Fans

Brown Arrives With Mixed Reviews

Now that the public and critics have had a moment to settle in with Brown, the reactions have been deafening. Obviously, C. Breezy's fans have praised his latest venture, while others have called him out for a 27-track album that they call underwhelming. Pitchfork was one of those critics, not only giving it a terribly low rating but also adding in their social media caption: "This album is a real piece of sh*t."

Following his initial defense of Brown, Tank returned to X to address Pitchfork with two words. "Pitch who?" the singer wrote alongside laughing emojis. There were others who agreed, and they didn't hold back on unleashing on the outlet. Check out a few reactions below.

About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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