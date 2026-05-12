Tank Reacts To Pitchfork Going Ether On Chris Brown's Album

If there's one thing Chris Brown has, it's friends in the industry. Last week, Breezy released his Brown album, and it's been met with a bit of controversy. Critics have brought up his controversial past, while his supporters have defended him at all costs. While the conversations have stormed the internet, R&B singer Tank hopped online to call out those who had something negative to say about his colleague in the music industry.
"The problem is most of you offer destructive criticism," Tank wrote last week. "You disguise hate for 'opinion'...You expect us, human beings, to just accept that and keep it moving!...lol While I respect his humility in this moment he doesn't owe you that! Love it or hate have some fkn respect! Have some sense of morality or just be a decent human being while having an opinion! That's all we artists ask."
Someone call up the writer at Pitchfork who reviewed Brown, because they obviously missed Tank's memo after rating the album a 1.3 and calling it "sh*t."
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Brown Arrives With Mixed Reviews
Now that the public and critics have had a moment to settle in with Brown, the reactions have been deafening. Obviously, C. Breezy's fans have praised his latest venture, while others have called him out for a 27-track album that they call underwhelming. Pitchfork was one of those critics, not only giving it a terribly low rating but also adding in their social media caption: "This album is a real piece of sh*t."
Following his initial defense of Brown, Tank returned to X to address Pitchfork with two words. "Pitch who?" the singer wrote alongside laughing emojis. There were others who agreed, and they didn't hold back on unleashing on the outlet. Check out a few reactions below.