Album Ratings

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Tank Reacts To Pitchfork Going Ether On Chris Brown's Album
R&B veteran Tank has repeatedly come forward in defense of Chris Brown, and following Pitchfork's low "Brown" rating, he returns with more to say.
By
Erika Marie
May 12, 2026