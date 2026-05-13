Chris Brown Seemingly Shades Zara Larsson In Response To Pitchfork Review

BY Aron A.
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NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Pitchfork gave Chris Brown's new album its lowest rating of the 2020s.

The controversies surrounding Chris Brown don’t stop at his personal life. It’s evidently reflected in the way that people perceive his music, too. The multi-hyphenate is fresh off the release of his latest album, Brown, which frankly, feels like his least compelling body of work in his catalog to date. Fan reception has largely been meh, but critics clearly aren’t feeling this, especially Pitchfork.

In response to the publication’s piss poor review of his album, Breezy brushed off the criticism while simultaneously shading Zara Larsson, the Swedish pop star who collaborated with PinkPantheress on the song, “Stateside.”

“Team Breezy, I know people want me to get on here and say some… sh*t but f*ck that, we kickin’ they ass, God damn it. We doing this mothaf*ckin’ tour, more sh*t to come,” he said without clarifying exactly what it is.  “I don’t give a f*ck what these n***as is talking about. I know exactly who my fans is and I know exactly who hearing this album. If you not my fan, I don’t want you to listen to my sh*t. Go listen to mothaf*ckin’ Zara Larsson or somebody.”

Elsewhere, Brown commented with a few laughing emojis under Pitchfork’s Instagram post about their review of the project. 

Read More: Chris Brown Can't Be Canceled, Regardless Of Your Outrage

What Are Chris Brown’s First-Week Sales Projection?

Breezy is currently revving up to take Brown on the road as part of his joint tour with Usher, which will certainly be one of the biggest outings of the summer, regardless of your feelings toward the singer. The album is currently projected to debut at #5 on the Billboard 200 with 70K units in total, which feels particularly low for someone of his stature. We will keep you posted on any further updates on Chris Brown’s upcoming tour. Check out his comments on the Pitchfork review above and sound off with your thoughts below. 

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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