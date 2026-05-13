Chris Brown Seemingly Shades Zara Larsson In Response To Pitchfork Review

The controversies surrounding Chris Brown don’t stop at his personal life. It’s evidently reflected in the way that people perceive his music, too. The multi-hyphenate is fresh off the release of his latest album, Brown, which frankly, feels like his least compelling body of work in his catalog to date. Fan reception has largely been meh, but critics clearly aren’t feeling this, especially Pitchfork.

In response to the publication’s piss poor review of his album, Breezy brushed off the criticism while simultaneously shading Zara Larsson, the Swedish pop star who collaborated with PinkPantheress on the song, “Stateside.”

“Team Breezy, I know people want me to get on here and say some… sh*t but f*ck that, we kickin’ they ass, God damn it. We doing this mothaf*ckin’ tour, more sh*t to come,” he said without clarifying exactly what it is. “I don’t give a f*ck what these n***as is talking about. I know exactly who my fans is and I know exactly who hearing this album. If you not my fan, I don’t want you to listen to my sh*t. Go listen to mothaf*ckin’ Zara Larsson or somebody.”

Elsewhere, Brown commented with a few laughing emojis under Pitchfork’s Instagram post about their review of the project.

What Are Chris Brown’s First-Week Sales Projection?