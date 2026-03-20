ten to midnight

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Snoop Dogg Announces New Album & Film "Ten Til Midnight" With Hip-Hop Cast
Snoop Dogg's "Ten Til Midnight" album comes out in April, whereas the movie stars Ray Vaughn, G Perico, BLK ODYSSY, and Hitta J3.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
March 20, 2026