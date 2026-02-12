Snoop Dogg is currently in Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics, and recently, his security allegedly got into it with Dutch speed skating star Marianne Timmer. According to her, the alleged incident took place backstage at Milano Speed Skating Stadium, where she'd been waiting to interview athletes after the men’s 1000-meter race. During an interview with Sportnieuws, she alleged that one of the rapper's security guards shoved her against a wall.

“I was standing against a wall, and one of the security guards pushed me even closer,” she alleged. “I said, ‘Just act normal’, it’s a really wide hall, about four metres. But then the guy came back and I said, ‘What? Do I have to go through that wall or something?'”

Timmer says she didn't hesitate to speak up. “I said something mean back: ‘I’m not here waiting for Snoop Dogg, I’m waiting for Jennings de Boo,'" she recalled. "'We want to see Joep (Wennemars), we want to talk to Kjeld (Nuis) for a moment.'"

Snoop Dogg 2026 Winter Olympics

Feb 11, 2026; Milan, Italy; Snoop Dogg records video at men's speed skating 1000m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. Katie Stratman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She went on to explain that this wasn't the only problem Snoop's security caused that day. “We saw a Dutchman being roughly escorted away from the stands by some very large security guards,” she alleged. “I could just picture myself being grabbed by the neck and thrown out. That would have been a great story.”

News of Timmer's claims comes just a few days after Snoop carried the Olympic torch through the streets of Northern Italy ahead of the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Games.