The Game Claims He Was Targeted In A Shooting

BY Zachary Horvath
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The Game Host Prive
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 08: Rapper The Game attends Prive on May 8, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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The Game shared this news to his Instagram Story just moments ago and we are hoping that the rapper is okay.

Compton, California rapper The Game is claiming that he was involved in a shooting recently. As caught by No Jumper, the veteran took to his Instagram Story to share this news. "To the [ninja emoji]'s that just shot at my truck, I hope ya homie bleed out on the way to the hospital b!%#?"

Unfortunately, that's the only concrete detail we have. It's worth noting that The Game, real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor, deleted this post a short while ago.

Reading into the wording of his claim though, we wonder if The Game fired back at his alleged assailants. Or it could be that his security was involved and retaliated.

We don't know exactly when and where this occurred either. Hopefully, The Game isn't hurt, and everything is back to normal. If this did occur in his hometown of Compton, though, it wouldn't be surprising as its one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S.

Right now, we are sending our best to the "100" rapper even though we don't have a lot to go off of.

Read More: Ye’s "Bully" Arrives Amid Kanye West Praise & Fatigue

Is The Game On Drake's ICEMAN?

On a more positive note, The Game is seemingly working on more music. That potentially involves more work with Drake. These two are still close on a personal level, although it's been over 10 years since "100," their last collab.

The reason behind everyone's speculation is that The Game recently changed his Instagram profile picture. He switched it to a diamond, one that several other affiliates of Drizzy have used during the rollout for ICEMAN.

That was revealed to be the case late last month and at some point since then, he's updated it to a Doberman. We will see if this eventually amounts to anything significant once ICEMAN releases, which could be a while from now.

But that's the last thing to worry about right now with The Game. Hopefully, we get a more encouraging update sooner rather than later.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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