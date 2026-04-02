The Game Claims He Was Targeted In A Shooting

Compton, California rapper The Game is claiming that he was involved in a shooting recently. As caught by No Jumper, the veteran took to his Instagram Story to share this news. "To the [ninja emoji]'s that just shot at my truck, I hope ya homie bleed out on the way to the hospital b!%#?"

Unfortunately, that's the only concrete detail we have. It's worth noting that The Game, real name Jayceon Terrell Taylor, deleted this post a short while ago.

Reading into the wording of his claim though, we wonder if The Game fired back at his alleged assailants. Or it could be that his security was involved and retaliated.

We don't know exactly when and where this occurred either. Hopefully, The Game isn't hurt, and everything is back to normal. If this did occur in his hometown of Compton, though, it wouldn't be surprising as its one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S.

Right now, we are sending our best to the "100" rapper even though we don't have a lot to go off of.

Is The Game On Drake's ICEMAN?

On a more positive note, The Game is seemingly working on more music. That potentially involves more work with Drake. These two are still close on a personal level, although it's been over 10 years since "100," their last collab.

The reason behind everyone's speculation is that The Game recently changed his Instagram profile picture. He switched it to a diamond, one that several other affiliates of Drizzy have used during the rollout for ICEMAN.

That was revealed to be the case late last month and at some point since then, he's updated it to a Doberman. We will see if this eventually amounts to anything significant once ICEMAN releases, which could be a while from now.