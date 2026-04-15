The Game Says Hip-Hop Is Suffering Without Drake

BY Caroline Fisher
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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The Game recently hopped online to share his hot take on the lasting impact Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef has had on hip-hop.

It's no secret that Drake and Kendrick Lamar's infamous battle had a lasting impact on hip-hop as a whole. According to The Game, however, that's not necessarily a good thing. Recently, the Compton MC took to Instagram to claim that the genre has suffered as a result of the beef. "Y'all ain't appreciate one of the greatest now the absence & silence has the art form down 50%," he declared, per Kurrco.

His post arrived alongside a screenshot of a recent tweet by Isaac Hayes III, who had a similar take. "The Kendrick Drake beef killed commercial rap music," he wrote. "It turned hip hop into an engagement art form, not a chart performing one."

"Everyone showed up, debated, replayed, picked sides, ran the numbers up," he continued. "Meanwhile, the Billboard Hot 100 kept moving. The beef fed the masses and killed the charts. So I see why labels are cutting back. Black folks would rather tear down artists from both sides when collaboration is what drives expansion."

Read More: Drake Breaks His Own Impressive Streaming Record Ahead Of “ICEMAN”

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

News of The Game's hot take arrives as fans continue to await the release of Drake's ninth studio album, ICEMAN. At the time of writing, the project still doesn't have an official release date, though it's expected to drop sometime this year. The hitmaker has been teasing the LP for some time now, and it will mark his first full-length solo release since 2023's For All The Dogs.

The news also comes as Drake maintains his commercial dominance. He even broke his own impressive streaming record earlier this week. He's reached a whopping 88.74 million monthly listeners on Spotify, more than any other rapper has managed to reach in the past. His previous record was 88.71 million monthly listeners.

Before that, it was reported that he's on track to have the biggest streaming year for a rapper ever. He's already managed to rack up 5 billion streams on Spotify in 2026. 

Read More: DJ Akademiks Explains How Drake Is Turning Haters Into Fans With "Iceman"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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