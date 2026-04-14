It's been a busy couple of years for Drake. Fortunately, however, it looks like his hard work is still paying off in a big way. According to Kurrco, the hitmaker recently broke his own personal streaming record on Spotify. He's reached a staggering 88.74 million monthly listeners on the platform, more than any other rapper has managed to reach in the past. His previous record was 88.71 million monthly listeners.

This isn't the only streaming record Drake has beaten recently, either. Earlier this month, it was also reported that he's on track to have the biggest streaming year for a rapper ever. He's already surpassed a staggering 5 billion streams on Spotify in 2026. Needless to say, he's likely to rack up plenty more by the end of the year.

News of Drake's latest milestone comes as fans await his ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The project doesn't have an official release date at the time of writing. It's expected to drop sometime in the next few months.

Drake Teases ICEMAN

Drake's been teasing the project for quite a while now. He frequently drops hints on social media, during livestreams, and more. While some supporters are growing impatient, others believe the break is exactly what haters need to change their minds about the Toronto MC.

During a livestream earlier this week, for example, DJ Akademiks claimed that Drake is gaining more fans as the delays continue.