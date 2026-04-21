Drake Shatters Another Major Record With “Nothing Was The Same”

BY Caroline Fisher
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Drake Shatters Record
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Drake continues to revel in his success as his fans await the release of his ninth studio album, "ICEMAN."

Drake has no shortage of impressive feats to brag about, and recently, he added one more to the list. According to Hip Hop All Day, his 2013 album Nothing Was The Same has now spent a decade charting on the Billboard 200. He managed this with Take Care and Views, too, making him the only rapper in history to have more than one album reach this milestone.

This isn't the only accomplishment Drake has to celebrate these days, either. Earlier this month, he also broke his own personal streaming record on Spotify. He reached a whopping 88.74 million monthly listeners on the platform. This is more monthly listeners than any other rapper has had in the past. His previous record was 88.71 million monthly listeners.

Before that, it was reported that Drake is on track to have the biggest streaming year for a rapper ever. He's already surpassed 5 billion streams on Spotify so far this year.

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Drake ICEMAN Release Date
Drake
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of Drizzy's latest achievement comes as his fans continue to patiently await his ninth studio album, ICEMAN. At the time of writing, he's yet to announce an official release date for the project. Yesterday (April 20), however, he unveiled a massive ice installation in his hometown of Toronto.

It's in the parking lot of the Bond Hotel, and apparently, the release date of the long-awaited LP is hidden inside. Reportedly, the structure should melt in roughly a week, finally giving supporters the answers they've been anticipating for months.

As expected, countless curious fans have flocked to the structure since it was unveiled. One group even managed to start a fire on top of it in hopes of speeding up the melting process. Sadly, this resulted in local police blocking the structure off for the time being due to public safety concerns.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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