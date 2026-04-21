Drake has no shortage of impressive feats to brag about, and recently, he added one more to the list. According to Hip Hop All Day, his 2013 album Nothing Was The Same has now spent a decade charting on the Billboard 200. He managed this with Take Care and Views, too, making him the only rapper in history to have more than one album reach this milestone.

This isn't the only accomplishment Drake has to celebrate these days, either. Earlier this month, he also broke his own personal streaming record on Spotify. He reached a whopping 88.74 million monthly listeners on the platform. This is more monthly listeners than any other rapper has had in the past. His previous record was 88.71 million monthly listeners.

Before that, it was reported that Drake is on track to have the biggest streaming year for a rapper ever. He's already surpassed 5 billion streams on Spotify so far this year.

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of Drizzy's latest achievement comes as his fans continue to patiently await his ninth studio album, ICEMAN. At the time of writing, he's yet to announce an official release date for the project. Yesterday (April 20), however, he unveiled a massive ice installation in his hometown of Toronto.

It's in the parking lot of the Bond Hotel, and apparently, the release date of the long-awaited LP is hidden inside. Reportedly, the structure should melt in roughly a week, finally giving supporters the answers they've been anticipating for months.