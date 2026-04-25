Joe Budden Denies TDE Paying Him To Support Kendrick Lamar Against Drake

Joe Budden recently took to his podcast to address his thoughts on ICEMAN, the upcoming album by Drake, and its rollout. However, during a recent episode of the show, he also had to address recent social media rumors that he received payment from Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) to support Kendrick Lamar in the 2024 battle with Drizzy.
Daylyt suggested the 6ix God has DJ Akademiks as a "main promo guy," whereas Kendrick has Budden. As caught by Caleb on Twitter, the rapper and podcast host had a lot of denials to put forth.
"I am not being paid by TDE," he said. "I have never been paid by TDE. I've never been paid by any artist. I can't be bought. That's what makes me so different from y'all who shake a** for the f***ing... I get calls every week from record labels offering to pay me a lot of money to talk about s**t that I don't care about or probably just want to talk about for free, but in my own way that I want to talk about it. Don't pay me to big some s**t up that I'm not gon' big up. Paying me is a mistake. For money, [he hasn't gotten a call to not talk about something].
Joe Budden's Thoughts On Drake's ICEMAN
"I didn't think that Daylyt was saying I had been paid," Joe Budden continued concerning Drake and Kendrick Lamar. "But I understand what he was trying to say. He's saying that my reporting is favorable to TDE. And it has been while [Kendrick] was f***ing kicking a**.
"Truth of the matter, I wanted to see all three of the 'Big Three' fail a little bit," he concluded. "Kendrick just didn't at the end. He went up. I'd like to see them all pegged down a notch. Get some humble pie. It didn't work it at all. And I called it before the battle. I said after this battle, somebody's gon' make us look at somebody different. I didn't know he was gon' hit the two-for-one special on it and make both these n***as different. But that's water under the bridge for me. If this Drake s**t [ICEMAN] comes out and it's sounding like what we know it has the potential to sound like, I'ma be the first one to come in here and big that n***a up on his process and overcoming hardship with one of the tougher years to have in hip-hop."
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