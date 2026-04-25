Joe Budden Denies TDE Paying Him To Support Kendrick Lamar Against Drake

Daylyt suggested the 6ix God has DJ Akademiks as a "main promo guy," whereas Kendrick has Budden. As caught by Caleb on Twitter, the rapper and podcast host had a lot of denials to put forth.

"I am not being paid by TDE," he said. "I have never been paid by TDE. I've never been paid by any artist. I can't be bought. That's what makes me so different from y'all who shake a** for the f***ing... I get calls every week from record labels offering to pay me a lot of money to talk about s**t that I don't care about or probably just want to talk about for free, but in my own way that I want to talk about it. Don't pay me to big some s**t up that I'm not gon' big up. Paying me is a mistake. For money, [he hasn't gotten a call to not talk about something].

Joe Budden's Thoughts On Drake's ICEMAN

"I didn't think that Daylyt was saying I had been paid," Joe Budden continued concerning Drake and Kendrick Lamar. "But I understand what he was trying to say. He's saying that my reporting is favorable to TDE. And it has been while [Kendrick] was f***ing kicking a**.