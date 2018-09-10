payola
- NumbersNicki Minaj Talks "DWHAP?" Billboard Hot 100 Debut: "No More Payola"Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby's "Do We Have A Problem?" debuts at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, prompting celebration and criticism from the "Queen" rapper.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicCardi B Denies Payola Rumors After “Up” Tops The Billboard Hot 100Cardi B is not letting skeptics throw mud on the success of her latest Billboard chart-topper.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicIggy Azalea Once Again Accuses Streaming Services Of Payola: "Worse Than Radio"A new report details an allegation that streaming numbers are being heavily "manipulated" behind-the-scenes.By Erika Marie
- MusicHalsey, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes Named In Alleged Payola Scandal: ReportA recent exposé claims that record labels were engaged in illegal pay-for-play dealings.By Erika Marie
- MusicLizzo Shuts Down Payola Allegations: "The People Are Making These Calls, Not The Label"The singer claims that her fans are making her recent chart success possible.By Lynn S.
- MusicAubrey O'Day Breaks Down Today's Radio Payola PracticesBut that's illegal!By Noah C
- MusicIs Payola Still Happening? FCC Requests That The RIAA InvestigatesIs payola still alive and well?By Andrew Portnoy
- MusicCardi B's Team Vehemently Denies Nicki Minaj's Claims That She Paid For Radio PlayCardi B's team has something to say. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj Comes For Cardi B: "She Built Her Career Off Sympathy & Payola"Nicki Minaj isn't holding back this week.By Alex Zidel