Funk Flex Blamed For Former Hot 97 Exec's Termination In New Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

Hot 97 is currently being sued by the station's former Vice President of Operations, Stanley Pillman III. He alleges that he was told he was being laid off because he was "too white" for the job. According to him, however, his termination could have actually had something to do with Funk Flex.

Allegedly, Funk Flex had once told Hot 97 staffers “the white boys are stealing from us,” referring to Pillman and COO/President Brad Tobin. Pillman says this prompted him to go to HR with a few complaints about the DJ. He believes that ultimately, this resulted in him losing his job. He accused Funk Flex and the SVP of Sales of being “involved in potential kick-backs and theft of company funds." Pillman also alleged that Funk Flex gave away “'zero-dollar' digital and on-air advertising… to clients without a contract and without collecting any fee."

Stanley Pillman III Accuses Hot 97 Of Racial Discrimination In New Lawsuit

Pillman says that only a month later, he was brought into a meeting with Tobin and Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay, the CEO of Hot 97's parent company. He alleges that he was then fired, and it was suggested that his race was the reason. “At this meeting Mr. Lindsay stated that there was a feeling around the office that [Pillman] did not know anything about hip-hop and needed to listen to the… station," the lawsuit reads. "As the conversation continued, Pillman finally inquired, ‘Are you trying to say I am too white for the job?’ to which Mr. Lindsay replied, ‘Yes.'"

