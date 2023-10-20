Funk Flex Implicates Charlamagne Tha God In DJ Envy Real Estate Scheme

DJ Envy is certainly feeling the heat from the feds right now as they continue to investigate his involvement in a messy real estate fraud scheme. The media personality maintains his innocence there, but that hasn't stopped his contemporaries from laying into him. Most notably, Funk Flex has had his foot on Envy's neck non-stop as updates on the investigation continue to come out. As Akademiks pointed out in his coverage, the beef is reminiscent of previous spats between Hot 97 and Power 105.1 in the 2010s.

"Imma tell you the question of the day, of the week, of the month," Flex told listeners earlier this week. "Mr. Real Estate RICO. Did you know that Ceasar was a crook? Or were you too d*mb to know that he was a crook?" Much to people's amusement, the 55-year-old added bomb sound effects after virtually every statement for dramatic effect.

Funk Flex Has More Words for DJ Envy

"Either way, you don't win," Flex put Envy on blast for his ignorance. "According to a lot of label people – let me tell you something New York – there's three people involved. There's Real Estate RICO, and there's Lesser Charge Leonard, the pedophile," he added, seemingly looping Charlamagne Tha God into the situation. "Then you got Ceaser, who was arrested last night by the feds," Funk further antagonized his nemesis, who's still waiting to find out what lays in store for his future.

Despite warnings from those around him, DJ Envy still failed to see the red flags in his recent real estate endeavours. As it turns out, Joe Budden once suggested to The Breakfast Club host that he could end up in jail for his actions – caution Envy clearly didn't take seriously. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

