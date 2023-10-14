Funk Flex Continues To Go After DJ Envy

Funk Flex has continued his crusade against DJ Envy. On Friday, Flex posted the "Arthur Fist" meme with the text "Nobody: [Blank space]. DJ Envy: Damn Flex keeps posting." Furthermore, Flex included the caption. "“WE JUST GIVING A VOICE TO THE VOICELESS THATS ALL! [shrug emoji] @DJENVY ALL GOOD RIGHT? IM JUST TRYING TO PRESENT BOTH SIDES? OK GOOD BUDDY?”

Flex has gone after Envy hard amid the accusations of real estate fraud that have been leveled at Envy in recent months. Anthony Barone and Anthony Martini claim that Envy and two others defrauded them out of $1.5 million in investment for an apartment complex that never came to be. The two men claim they invested in two real estate companies associated with Envy, who never followed through on the project. Elsewhere, he is also accused of utilizing investments to buy properties in New Jersey. He is accused of later undervaluing these properties before flipping them or renting them out.

The Breakfast Club Discuss DJ Envy Allegations

Meanwhile, Envy's allegations made their way to The Breakfast Club, the radio show that he co-hosts. "I think you should listen to your attorneys. Listen, so Ceasar and myself did seminars. Now the reason I did these seminars is because I wanted to uplift my community. I wanted to teach my community about real estate, things that I didn't know when I was first buying my first home. I wanted to teach our community about investing in generational wealth," Charlamagne Tha God told Envy.

Despite the warning from his friend, Envy had to speak out. "I do understand how people feel if they gave him money because I gave him a lot of money. I didn't see a dollar of return. For anyone to say that I was involved, that's totally not true. I would never, I been on radio for close to 30 years, and never in my 30 years time did I do nothing but try to uplift people in different ways with a business mind. I would never take a dollar from somebody," Envy shot back, staunchly defending his actions.

