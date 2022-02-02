Fraud Allegations
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Arrest Possible If Radio Host Doesn't Produce Bankruptcy Documents For Ex-Business Partner's CompanyEnvy has until January 8 to get all requested documents to a court-appointed trustee.By Ben Mock
- MusicFunk Flex Continues To Go After DJ EnvyFlex won't let Envy stop haering about his fraud allegations.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureFyre Fest's Billy McFarland Reveals Plans To Pay Back $26 Million In RestitutionIn a new post-prison interview, Billy maps out his next moves and it looks like he's coming for the tech world.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTyga Sued By Former Business Partner For Fraud, Breach Of Contract: ReportThe rapper is accused of owing $1 million for services allegedly rendered from 2019 to 2021.By Erika Marie
- CrimeBaby Blue Refutes Snitching Rumors, Says He Was Set Up As A "Scapegoat" In PPP Fraud CaseBefore he begins his 20-month sentence, the Pretty Ricky singer shed light on how he and other celebrities were allegedly scammed.By Erika Marie