Tiffany Evans Catches Heat For Allegedly Scamming Artists Out Of Features

Tiffany Evans is causing quite the stir online, but it's not for the most ideal reasons. Two artists have now recently accused her of failing to fulfill promises to provide features for them, despite them sending the fees she outlined for her participation.

According to The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, an artist by the name of Jarron Knight resurfaced his 2024 claims about the "Merry Go Round" singer after seeing that singer Kadence Jones made similar complaints. Knight's story in particular is that he got a discounted $500 price tag for an Evans feature, he sent the money back in 2021, and spent over three years waiting to no avail. Then, he said he emailed her to confirm he didn't get her feature, but he claims she didn't respond to his requests for a refund afterwards.

"I have no label pouring money or opportunities into me," Jarron Knight remarked last year concerning the "Switch Up" singer. "I have to create them, I invest every penny into my career, I sent you a payment to collab in oct of 2021. But have received no communication, or record. This was something 8 year old me DREAMED of. I would've [been] patiently waiting till 2030 if you communicated that to me. This is a business and my payment was made to you. I have received no product, updates or anything as we are approaching 2025. Im very thankful to have had this opportunity to work with you. But this isn't how business is conducted with me. I send you nothing but love, I just need you to return my payment of $500 I made to you. Thank you."

Tiffany Evans Accusations

As for Kadence Jones, his social media story is not as specific, but far more scathing. "There is nothing I want to hear from you besides 'sending payment now' or I guarantee next steps will be court ordered!" he wrote on Instagram.