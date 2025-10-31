Tiffany Evans Catches Heat For Allegedly Scamming Artists Out Of Features

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 242 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tiffany Evans Allegedly Scamming Artists Features Music News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 31: Tiffany Evans performs during 13th Annual Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on August 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
An artist resurfaced his earlier claims about Tiffany Evans shortly after he saw another artists make similar complaints.

Tiffany Evans is causing quite the stir online, but it's not for the most ideal reasons. Two artists have now recently accused her of failing to fulfill promises to provide features for them, despite them sending the fees she outlined for her participation.

According to The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, an artist by the name of Jarron Knight resurfaced his 2024 claims about the "Merry Go Round" singer after seeing that singer Kadence Jones made similar complaints. Knight's story in particular is that he got a discounted $500 price tag for an Evans feature, he sent the money back in 2021, and spent over three years waiting to no avail. Then, he said he emailed her to confirm he didn't get her feature, but he claims she didn't respond to his requests for a refund afterwards.

"I have no label pouring money or opportunities into me," Jarron Knight remarked last year concerning the "Switch Up" singer. "I have to create them, I invest every penny into my career, I sent you a payment to collab in oct of 2021. But have received no communication, or record. This was something 8 year old me DREAMED of. I would've [been] patiently waiting till 2030 if you communicated that to me. This is a business and my payment was made to you. I have received no product, updates or anything as we are approaching 2025. Im very thankful to have had this opportunity to work with you. But this isn't how business is conducted with me. I send you nothing but love, I just need you to return my payment of $500 I made to you. Thank you."

Read More: The Horror Films That Built Hip-Hop’s Dark Side: Screams & 808s From 21 Savage, Dr. Dre & More

Tiffany Evans Accusations

As for Kadence Jones, his social media story is not as specific, but far more scathing. "There is nothing I want to hear from you besides 'sending payment now' or I guarantee next steps will be court ordered!" he wrote on Instagram.

We will see if the "Textin' My Ex" artist responds to these accusations. Tiffany Evans' hardships are massive, and this is a very stressful situation overall. Hopefully all these folks can find reconciliation.

Read More: Desiigner's Tragic Downfall Is On The Verge Of Becoming An Epic Comeback Story

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
News Authentic 637
News Pen To Paper 446
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.4K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene 31.8K
Comments 0