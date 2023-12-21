DJ Envy Arrest Possible If Radio Host Doesn't Produce Bankruptcy Documents For Ex-Business Partner's Company

DJ Envy could be arrested if he does disclose documents related to the bankruptcy filing of his former business partner, Cesar Pina. Per Meghann Cuniff, Envy has until January 8 to produce any and all documents requested by the court-appointed trustee of Pina's Whairhouse LLC. Failure to comply could result in Envy's arrest and a subsequent appearance in a New Jersey bankruptcy court. This news comes after Envy recently switched lawyers. The radio host dropped high-profile Blank Rome LLP in favor of the New Jersey-based firm, Williams, Graffeo & Stern, LLC.

Envy and Pina, along with Pina's wife, are accused of running a multi-million dollar real estate scam that defrauded investors out of an amount in excess of $100 million. Envy has denied all the charges against him and has fiercely defended his name. This includes going as far as to sue former NFL player Tony Robinson for defamation. The situation against Envy is an ongoing one and will likely stretch well into 2024.

Rick Ross Continues Trolling DJ Envy

One person who has been thoroughly enjoying the whole mess with DJ Envy is Rick Ross. Time and time again, Ross has found something new to say about the various twists and turns in the case. "15 names on one piece of land, 14 n-ggas gonna take the stand," Ross spat on Instagram in October. Ross isn't the only person who has been clowning Envy about his mounting legal troubles. However, he is certainly the most consistent figure in the whole saga.

Furthermore, Ross also hit up Tyrese for a potential collab after the actor/singer became involved in a separate beef with Envy. "@Tyrese, let's drop one," Ross wrote on Instagram in September alongside a picture of Hollywood Unlocked report on claims that Ross wanted to sign the musician to MMG. Tyrese had been feuding with Envy over claims that Envy had mocked the former's divorce. Things reignited a while later. In that instance, Tyrese took issue with comments that Envy made. Specifically, the comments were about Tyrese's "inappropriate behavior" towards the radio host's wife.

