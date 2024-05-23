Sean Kingston Updates Fans After Home Raid & His Mother's Arrest

This morning, Sean Kingston's Florida mansion was raided by authorities, and his mother was taken into custody on various charges. Reportedly, the raid was conducted in connection to a lawsuit filed against the performer earlier this year. The suit, filed by Ver Ver Entertainment LLC in February, accuses him of failing to pay for a $150K entertainment system.

Now, Kingston has provided fans with an eagerly anticipated response to the raids. In an Instagram Story, he explained that both he and his mother are doing well and that their legal difficulties are being worked out by their lawyers. In his update, Kingston also threw a bit of shade at those discussing the case. "People love negative energy!" he began. "I am good and so is my mother!.. My lawyers are handling everything as we speak [prayer emoji]."

Read More: Sean Kingston’s Home Gets Raided, His Mother Arrested Amid Alleged Fraud Investigation

Sean Kingston Says He & His Mother Are "Good"

It remains unclear whether or not anything came of the raid, which Kingston wasn't home for according to TMZ. A lawyer representing Ver Ver Entertainment LLC, Dennis Card, allegedly was. He alleges that Kingston reached out to the company to purchase the entertainment system last year. In order to reduce its $150K price tag, he allegedly agreed to make a promotional video for the product alongside Justin Bieber but failed to follow through with his end of the deal.

"He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he's a showman," Card claimed. "My client has a $150,000 television sound system that's in there, there's also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there's a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud." What do you think of Sean Kingston's response to his Florida mansion getting raided this morning? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Sean Kingston Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer Worth?

[Via]