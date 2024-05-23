Sean Kingston Updates Fans After Home Raid & His Mother's Arrest

BYCaroline Fisher151 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
In My Feelz Festival 2022
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Singer Sean Kingston performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival presented by Umbrella Managment at Banc of California Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

According to Kingston, "people love negative energy."

This morning, Sean Kingston's Florida mansion was raided by authorities, and his mother was taken into custody on various charges. Reportedly, the raid was conducted in connection to a lawsuit filed against the performer earlier this year. The suit, filed by Ver Ver Entertainment LLC in February, accuses him of failing to pay for a $150K entertainment system.

Now, Kingston has provided fans with an eagerly anticipated response to the raids. In an Instagram Story, he explained that both he and his mother are doing well and that their legal difficulties are being worked out by their lawyers. In his update, Kingston also threw a bit of shade at those discussing the case. "People love negative energy!" he began. "I am good and so is my mother!.. My lawyers are handling everything as we speak [prayer emoji]."

Read More: Sean Kingston’s Home Gets Raided, His Mother Arrested Amid Alleged Fraud Investigation

Sean Kingston Says He & His Mother Are "Good"

It remains unclear whether or not anything came of the raid, which Kingston wasn't home for according to TMZ. A lawyer representing Ver Ver Entertainment LLC, Dennis Card, allegedly was. He alleges that Kingston reached out to the company to purchase the entertainment system last year. In order to reduce its $150K price tag, he allegedly agreed to make a promotional video for the product alongside Justin Bieber but failed to follow through with his end of the deal.

"He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he's a showman," Card claimed. "My client has a $150,000 television sound system that's in there, there's also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there's a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud." What do you think of Sean Kingston's response to his Florida mansion getting raided this morning? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Sean Kingston Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer Worth?

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
TLC And Shaggy Perform At Concord PavilionMusicSean Kingston’s Home Gets Raided, His Mother Arrested Amid Alleged Fraud Investigation1220
Sean Kingston raidedMusicSean Kingston's Home Raided By Police: What We Know22
Sean Kingston Hosts Pool Party At Sky Beach Club At The Tropicana Las VegasMusicSean Kingston Faces $1M Judgment Over Another Alleged Unpaid Luxury Watch Bill2.2K
Mike Windle/Getty ImagesMusicSean Kingston Says He Was Kidnapped By An L.A. Jeweler402