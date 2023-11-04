Sean Kingston Faces $1M Judgment Over Another Alleged Unpaid Luxury Watch Bill

Sean Kingston, the chart-topping singer of "Take You There" fame, is once again entangled in a legal battle over unpaid luxury items. A jeweler recently alleged that he has failed to settle a substantial watch bill. This incident shines a light on a pattern of financial disputes that the artist has faced in recent years. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, watch company Dream Watch has taken legal action to claim $1,054,107.50 from Sean Kingston. They assert that he owes this amount for two high-end timepieces: a Richard Mille Model RM 65.01 Automatic and a Patek Philippe Calibre watch.

The legal filing reveals that Kingston initiated contact with the company in 2022. At the time, he expressed his interest in purchasing the two watches. Moreover, a representative from Dream Watch traveled from Malaysia to Los Angeles to personally deliver the watches to the singer. However, despite assurances of prompt payment through a wire transfer, Sean Kingston allegedly failed to fulfill his financial commitment. The suit quoted that Kingston “inspected the watches, expressed satisfaction, and agreed to purchase them for the prices set forth above totaling $912,000.00. Kingston took possession of the watches at that time.”

Sean Kingston In Legal Trouble

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Rapper Sean Kingston performs at the 2022 Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Additionally, the court documents state, "Kingston represented his initial wire attempt was rejected because it was flagged by his bank due to the large amount being wired overseas. Thereafter, Kingston represented his account was frozen due to the initial wire attempt. Amongst other excuses which persisted for over three months until Kingston stopped responding to Plaintiff entirely. Ultimately, the agreed-upon funds were never sent, and Defendants continue to refuse to render payment as agreed. Defendant Kingston continues to possess the two watches."

Dream Watch has sought a judgment in its favor due to Sean Kingston's alleged non-responsiveness to their numerous payment requests. Including their attempts to serve him with legal papers. However, this incident is not an isolated case in Sean Kingston's financial history. As HNHH reported in 2018, Kingston was sued by Haimov Jewelers who claimed the singer owed them $44K after he refused to pay for pieces. This included items such as a Rolex and diamond bracelet that were loaned to him. It remains to be seen how this legal battle will unfold. And whether it will prompt Sean Kingston to address his financial obligations in a timely manner. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates!

