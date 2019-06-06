loans
- MusicSean Kingston Faces $1M Judgment Over Another Alleged Unpaid Luxury Watch BillThis isn't the first time Kingston has had an issue with jewlers.By Tallie Spencer
- LifePharrell Pays Off The Student Loan Debt Of Five NAACP Youth LeadersDuring a panel about how student loans affect the Black community, Pharrell granted the wish of five students.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Explains Why She Doesn't Lend Money To Family MembersShe also says she refuses to let anyone make her feel guilty about holding her purse strings.By Erika Marie
- SportsMagic Johnson's Company Helps Fund $100 Million To Small BusinessesMagic Johnson is helping small businesses across the country during the coronavirus outbreak.By Cole Blake
- MusicLauryn Hill Wins Court Battle Against Cousin Over Unpaid $65K LoanHowever, he hasn't responded to subpoenas regarding his assets.By Erika Marie
- SportsShaquille O'Neal Once Loaned John Salley $70K But Never Let Him Pay It BackHe also shared a funny story about a woman who bragged about receiving money from Shaq Diesel.By Erika Marie
- GossipWill Smith To Be Repaid $1.5 Million After Duane Martin's Case Is Settled: ReportThe "Aladdin" actor lent Martin the money after Martin's mansion went into foreclosure.By Erika Marie
- MusicRotimi Talks 50 Cent Beef: "He Woke Up On The Wrong Side Of The Bed That Day"The singer also said that he had already worked out making payments, so 50's anger was a surprise to him.By Erika Marie