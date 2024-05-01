Cesar Pina Reportedly Attempting To Secure Plea Deal In Fraud Case

Cesar Pina became a household name in the hip-hop world a few months back due to is association with DJ Envy. Overall, Pina had been arrested on fraud charges pertaining to an alleged real estate scheme. This subsequently led to side-eye glances at Envy who was promoting Pina as a real estate investor that he was working with. Eventually, Envy noted that he had no idea of Pina's alleged scams and that he was a victim in all of this. Although fans crafted their own narratives, Envy has not been arrested, nor is he at risk right now.

As for Pina, according to AllHipHop, the negotiations for a plea deal have officially begun. It was reported back in January that Pina was looking for a plea deal. However, the most recent update is that the judge in the case has granted more time. This was laid out in a new court order that was obtained by AllHipHop. At the time of writing this, Pina faces 20 years in prison if found guilty. However, with a plea deal, he would be getting a lot less time. Only time will tell how it all goes down.

Cesar Pina Seeks A Plea

“Plea negotiations are currently in progress, and both the United States and the defendant desire additional time to negotiate a plea agreement, which would render grand jury proceedings and a trial in this matter unnecessary,” the order explains. “Thus, the ends of justice served by granting the continuance and preventing any further non-excludable days from passing … outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial.”

