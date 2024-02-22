Cesar Pina & His Wife Wanted By Authorities For Ignoring Court Order

Cesar Pina is now facing a whole lot more legal trouble thanks to his alleged failure to comply in a bankruptcy case. Moreover, for those unaware, he filed for bankruptcy following a long series of Ponzi scheme allegations against him accusing him of fraud. In fact, Pina's former business partner DJ Envy also experienced some blowback as a result, although he's since exited the case as a perpetrator. As for this current development, New Jersey Judge Rosemary Gambardella ordered U.S. Marshals to arrest Cesar and his wife Jennifer Iturralde Pina on Tuesday (February 20), according to court documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop.

Specifically, the judge brought up the couple's contempt over a December 2023 court order as the reasoning behind this arrest. Apparently, Cesar Pina and his wife ignored orders to provide documentation for their bankruptcy case despite "good and sufficient notice." DJ Envy seemingly complied with his subpoena around the same time as this ignored court order. Nevertheless, according to Judge Gambardella's orders, U.S. Marshals will arrest the two on or after Friday (February 23). Not only that, but the judge also called for officials to "use reasonable force to execute this order" to bring them to Newark, and to "arrest any person who impedes its execution."

Cesar Pina In October 2022

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Cesar Pina and Jenni Tips attend Bravocon After Hours at Brooklyn Chop House on October 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

Furthermore, last year, Cesar Pina received charges of one count of wire fraud in connection to an alleged multi-million fraud scheme. "Pina exploited celebrity status and social media to develop a devoted following of potential victims,” Philip R. Sellinger, U.S. Attorney, stated. “[He promised] returns that were too good to be true, [and] Pina allegedly defrauded dozens of people of millions of dollars." While DJ Envy avoided criminal charges despite some lawsuits, it seems like consequences will be much harder to avoid for the supposed main string-puller.

Meanwhile, The Breakfast Club's host is still listed as a codefendant in this case. As such, it's unclear exactly how the rest of this court proceeding will play out in terms of who should really be held accountable. But it's been a long case so far, so we aren't anticipating any easy fixes. For more news and the latest updates on the Cesar Pina situation, log back into HNHH.

