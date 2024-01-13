DJ Envy Might Testify Against Cesar Pina In Real Estate Fraud Case: Report

New reports from AllHipHop indicate that DJ Envy might testify against his former business partner Cesar Pina if a judge calls for it in their real estate fraud case. For those unaware, both men face various accusations of wrongdoing for their business practices, allegedly defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. Moreover, back in December, the court ordered the media personality to provide documentation about Pina's bankruptcy filing and their transactions around this time, as they allegedly had a very close relationship. Despite this suspicion, Envy's legal team stated that they handed over all requested info, and that he will testify if so required by the legal process.

"We are aware that on December 20, 2023, the Court issued an Order compelling the production of documents demanded in those subpoenas," DJ Envy's attorney Daniel Marchese expressed in court documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop. "At this time, I am happy to report that on Friday, January 5, 2024, we forwarded our responses and document production to counsel for the Trustee in these aforementioned cases. Given the professional back-and-forth between counsel and I since then, it would appear that indeed the responses and the production were acknowledged and received by the Trustee. With this writing, I therefore confirm my client’s compliance with Your Honor’s Order. As I offered to Trustee’s counsel, I will likewise offer to the Court that should sworn testimony (in any form) be needed to affirm my client’s responses and production, he would readily oblige."

Read More: Cesar Pina Accused Of Dodging People Trying To Serve Him New Lawsuit

DJ Envy At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: DJ Envy attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Furthermore, this development also elaborates on the schemes that DJ Envy allegedly participated in. For example, Cesar Pina's several fraud charges include those related to mortgage, wire, and bank conspiracy. Also, prosecutors accused him of shifting property prices to inflate loans from financial institutions, and using these for personal gain and other endeavors. VIBE reported that Pina is considering a plea deal, and he previously claimed Envy played no part in these lawsuits or their accusations. However, it's unclear what consequences the Breakfast Club host or his ventures could face if this plea deal goes through. After all, this already blemished his reputation.

Meanwhile, the radio commentator voiced concerns with other issues this week alongside his on-air teammate, Charlamagne Tha God. They wondered what the hosting situation of The Breakfast Club will look like after various departures and substitutions. As is the case with this alleged fraud scheme, only time will tell what their future holds. On that note, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on DJ Envy and Cesar Pina.

Read More: Keith Lee Accuses DJ Envy Of Calling Him “Ghetto” On “The Breakfast Club”

[via]