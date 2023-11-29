DJ Envy And Cesar Pena Sued For $2 Million Over Alleged Real Estate Scam

DJ Envy and Caesar Pena are facing down even more trouble from their real estate dealings. Across the past few months, stories have emerged from dozens of alleged victims claiming that Pena's real estate ventures are a scam designed to take money from those who sign up. Envy and Pena have been associated for years often appearing at public speaking events together. As a result, the hip-hop world at large reacted to Envy's association with something accused of being a scam.

Now, both Envy and Pena are cited in a new civil court lawsuit in New Jersey. According to AllHipHop, three different plaintiffs including a real estate venture and development group filed the suit earlier this month. In it, they claim that the series of "Flipping New Jersey" real estate seminars served as "funnels to draw in victims" for the alleged scam. They're claiming break of contract, negligent misrepresentation, and a variety of different kinds of fraud which constitute a civil RICO violation. They're asking for $2 million minimum and to have a jury trial in the case. Check out the full story below.

DJ Envy Names In New Real Estate Lawsuit

“During these private consultations and meet and greets, members of the Pina network attempted to ‘size up’ the financial resources of each attendee and solicited individuals with sufficiently high net worth to “partner” with Pina, DJ Envy, and other members of the network in real estate ‘joint ventures,'” legal documents from the filing allege.

Subsequently, the suit claims, that potential investors would be offered the chance to meet with Pena 1-on-1. The meetings would allegedly cost between $1500 and $2500. If they were sufficiently interested in potentially investing then things would move forward from there. The suit also claims that the inevitable goal of their real estate venture was to take money from investors. What do you think of the newest lawsuit DJ Envy and Cesar Pena are facing over their real estate dealings and live talks? Let us know in the comment section below.

