DJ Envy And Cesar Pena Sued For $2 Million Over Alleged Real Estate Scam

Envy is once again dealing with the fallout from his association with Pena.

BYLavender Alexandria
2022 InvestFest

DJ Envy and Caesar Pena are facing down even more trouble from their real estate dealings. Across the past few months, stories have emerged from dozens of alleged victims claiming that Pena's real estate ventures are a scam designed to take money from those who sign up. Envy and Pena have been associated for years often appearing at public speaking events together. As a result, the hip-hop world at large reacted to Envy's association with something accused of being a scam.

Now, both Envy and Pena are cited in a new civil court lawsuit in New Jersey. According to AllHipHop, three different plaintiffs including a real estate venture and development group filed the suit earlier this month. In it, they claim that the series of "Flipping New Jersey" real estate seminars served as "funnels to draw in victims" for the alleged scam. They're claiming break of contract, negligent misrepresentation, and a variety of different kinds of fraud which constitute a civil RICO violation. They're asking for $2 million minimum and to have a jury trial in the case. Check out the full story below.

Read More: Why Are DJ Envy & Tyrese Beefing?

DJ Envy Names In New Real Estate Lawsuit

“During these private consultations and meet and greets, members of the Pina network attempted to ‘size up’ the financial resources of each attendee and solicited individuals with sufficiently high net worth to “partner” with Pina, DJ Envy, and other members of the network in real estate ‘joint ventures,'” legal documents from the filing allege.

Subsequently, the suit claims, that potential investors would be offered the chance to meet with Pena 1-on-1. The meetings would allegedly cost between $1500 and $2500. If they were sufficiently interested in potentially investing then things would move forward from there. The suit also claims that the inevitable goal of their real estate venture was to take money from investors. What do you think of the newest lawsuit DJ Envy and Cesar Pena are facing over their real estate dealings and live talks? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Desus Nice Eviscerates DJ Envy On "The Daily Show"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.