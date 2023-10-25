Desus Nice Eviscerates DJ Envy On “The Daily Show”

Desus Nice and DJ Envy had a feud back in the day. Overall, it played out at The Breakfast Club, and Desus' former partner Mero was there as well. In fact, Envy had beef with both of them over comments they made on their show. Subsequently, there was a huge fallout from the confrontation. However, the internet was firmly on Desus' side. Now, DJ Envy is being scrutinized for his alleged role in a real estate scam committed by Cesar Pina. As you can imagine, Desus is paying close attention.

This week, it just so happens that Desus Nice is the guest host on The Daily Show. The influential parody news show is looking for a new host, and Desus is being given a tryout of sorts. On last night's episode, he tackled the DJ Envy case. Overall, he took a sarcastic tone, saying the story was "very serious" despite laughing through the segment. Additionally, he referenced their previous feud, noting just how much he is reveling in all of this.

Desus Nice For "The Daily Show"

“It’s definitely not funny. There’s certainly nothing personal that makes it funny to me. It’s not like RaaShaun accosted me on the radio for making a little joke about him and his wife, which I only thought we were friends," Desus said. “It’s not like he called me ‘d*ckhead’ and then got so mad he locked himself in the studio for the rest of the show and then told the building security I was a threat. But even if that happened, that’s all in the past.” Needless to say, it couldn't have been better timing for Desus to host the show.

Recently, Cesar Pina told his followers that Envy is completely innocent in all of this. However, an investigation is currently still pending.

