Cesar Pina Accused Of Dodging People Trying To Serve Him New Lawsuit

Cesar Pina, alleged real estate fraudster and former business partner of DJ Envy, is facing new accusations. Pina is accused of dodging people trying to serve him a new lawsuit. Per a report from HipHopDX, a motion has been filed to approve "substitute servers" in attempting to present Pina with new lawsuit documents. Pina is specifically accused of "[appearing] to be willfully dodging and evading our efforts to serve them with process in this action. Plaintiffs have made multiple attempts to personally serve the Pinas with process in the manner prescribed by Fed. R. Civ. Pro. R. 4(e)(2), by personally delivering to them copies of the summons and complaint,” the motion read.

Furthermore, Pina has also been sued by reggaeton star Don Omar, who claims Pina used his likeness without permission. Omar's suit was filed on December 19 and accuses Pina of using images of Omar to promote his real estate ventures without the permission or knowledge of the musician. Additionally, Omar's motion claimed that Pina had initially been served on December 4 with a demand to remove the images but refused to comply.

DJ Envy Could Be Arrested If He Doesn't Produce Cesar Pina Documents

Meanwhile, DJ Envy could be arrested if he does not disclose documents related to Pina's bankruptcy. Per Meghann Cuniff, Envy has until January 8 to produce any and all documents requested by the court-appointed trustee of Pina's Whairhouse LLC. Failure to comply could result in Envy's arrest and a subsequent appearance in a New Jersey bankruptcy court. Additionally, the news comes after Envy recently switched lawyers. The radio host dropped high-profile Blank Rome LLP in favor of the New Jersey-based firm, Williams, Graffeo & Stern, LLC.

Furthermore, Envy and Pina, along with Pina's wife, are accused of running a multi-million real estate scam. The alleged scheme reportedly defrauded investors out of an amount in excess of $100 million. Envy has denied all the charges against him and has fiercely defended his name. Additionally, this includes going as far as to sue former NFL player Tony Robinson for defamation. However, the situation against Envy is an ongoing one and will likely stretch well into 2024.

