Funk Flex Puts Maintenance Man On Blast In Odd Video: “LISTEN TO THIS LYING PIECE OF GARBAGE”

The producer isn’t so sure that the man claiming to blow out his sprinklers had good intentions.

BYHayley Hynes
Being in the spotlight undeniably comes with its share of paranoia, especially now that technology allows people to access your location within seconds. As a result, many celebrities invest in high-tech security systems. However, even with those measures in place, they remain skeptical of any unfamiliar faces emerging at their residence. Funk Flex proved this once again when he shared a video of a man he didn't recognize at his house, immediately assuming that the stranger had bad intentions instead of seeing the bigger picture.

"LISTEN TO THIS LYING PIECE OF GARBAGE," the DJ wrote in the caption of his post. "TRYING TO LURE ME OUT OF MY HOUSE TO ROB ME OR HURT E FOR WHAT I'VE WORKED HARD FOR MY WHOLE LIFE," he continued to speculate. Based on the visual, however, it seems as though the man was only trying to perform routine maintenance on Flex's sprinkler system. "Damn this was a corny a** post," one IG user reflected when Akademiks shared the clip on his page.

Funk Flex Says Alleged Sprinkler Tech Was Sus

Flex's finishing touches for his rant were hinting at having a legal gun in his home before throwing in a row of laughing emojis. "Hear me out, since it's getting cold in NY, he has the wrong address to turn off your sprinklers," someone suggested. Elsewhere, others joked that the 55-year-old's latest nemesis, DJ Envy, was responsible for sending the technician to Funk's home as their feud continues.

Those who keep up with the planetary transits will already know that the planet Mars has entered Scorpio, which can cause tensions to rise. It's clear that Funk Flex is feeling the impact of this energy, as he's had his foot steadily on DJ Envy's neck amid the latter's real estate fraud scandal. Read more about that at the link below, and let us know if you're feeling the impacts of Mars' major shift in the comments.

