Offset Goes All Out With His Funk Flex Freestyle: Watch

Offset has been everywhere in terms of the media. Firstly, we got to see him on Kai Cenat's stream which lasted a full 24 hours. During that stream, Offset was being threatened by Kenneth Petty and his friends. However, he came out of all of it unscathed and even went to Colorado to see the Buffaloes play. Since that time, he has done interviews with Bobbi Althoff, Ebro, and even The Breakfast Club. For instance, on The Breakfast Club, he got to address much of the drama that has surrounded him, including his relationship with Quavo.

This has proven to be great therapy for Offset. He can finally articulate some of the things that have been on his mind for months. Moreover, he is also doing this because he has an album coming out. Set It Off is dropping this Friday, and fans are very excited about it. Overall, this is promising to be an amazing album. During his album listening party a few weeks ago, he got a ton of praise. Now, fans across the board will get to experience it. As for his media appearances, he also dropped by Funk Flex to drop a freestyle.

Read More: Offset Speaks On Strategy Going Into Bobbi Althoff Interview With Ebro

Offset Brings The Energy

As you can imagine, the artist brought a ton of energy to the freestyle. He sounds as hungry as ever, and he did a good job of rapping over a challenging DaBaby beat. Not to mention, Funk Flex seemed to be pretty impressed with what he was hearing. Flex is always hyping up his guests, but this is one of those instances where it was very much well-deserved.

Only time will tell whether or not this new Offset album ends up living up to the hype. Hopefully, it does. Let us know your expectations for this new album, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the latest on your favorite artists.

Read More: Offset Dazzles With New “From The Nawf” Freestyle