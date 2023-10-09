Offset Dazzles With New “From The Nawf” Freestyle

Offset absolutely crushed his new freestyle.

Lavender Alexandria
Offset's new project is right around the corner. Set It Off is due to be released this weekend and he's been in full album promotion mode for a while. He's already dropped two singles from the album leading off with "Jealousy" alongside Cardi B and following it up with "FLY." He's also been collaborating with streamer Kai Cenat with the pair even doing a full 24-hour livestream to promote the album. Earlier this week he shared the absolutely stacked feature list from the album. Travis Scott, Future, Latto, Don Toliver, and more are all due to appear on the rapper's first solo project in 4 years.

Now, Offset has shared a new "From The Nawf" freestyle to further promote the album. In the freestyle he delivers slick flows and thoughtful wordplay that has fans hyped for his upcoming album. In the comments they can't contain the excitement. "Set It Off AOTY incoming," and "need dat album immediately," two of the top comments read. Check out the a clip of the impressive freestyle below.

Offset Shares Killer New Freestyle

One artist that fans expected to see on the tracklist was Playboi Carti. When the reveal showed that he wasn't included on the album many fans wondered what happened to a song Offset had teased previously that had Carti on it. While no official explanation was offered the former Migos rapper liked a tweet that may have explained things. A fan asked if Carti wasn't included on the album because he didn't clear his verse for release and Offset himself liked the tweet.

Hype for the rapper's first solo album is years is huge. The video shared of his freestyle racked up more than 14k likes on Instagram in just over an hour. Cardi B claimed last month that the project was good enough to be nominated for a Grammy next year. What do you think of Offset's new "From The Nawf" freestyle? Let us know in the comment section below.

