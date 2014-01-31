freestye
- MusicOffset Dazzles With New "From The Nawf" FreestyleOffset absolutely crushed his new freestyle.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJay Rock Shares New Freestyle Over Jay-Z InstrumentalFans are loving Jay Rock's take on the song's beat.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCordae Shares Inspiring Throwback Freestyle Over Kanye West's "Gone"Cordae shares a video of him at 16-years-old, freestyling over a classic "Late Registration"-era Kanye West beat.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicBlocBoy JB Says He'll Have The Biggest Comeback Of 2022BlocBoy JB dropped a new freestyle to prove his comeback is real.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicJ. Cole Freestyles For The L.A. Leakers Ahead Of The Release Of "The Off-Season"Days before the highly anticipated release of "The Off-Season," J. Cole knocks out two effortless freestyles for the Los Angeles Leakers. By Joshua Robinson
- NewsDeante' Hitchcock Demands His Roses On "Roses x OutKast (Freestyle)"For the latest installment in his #NewAtlantaTuesdays freestyle series, Deante' Hitchcock bodies the OutKast classic "Roses." By Joshua Robinson
- MusicTierra Whack Sends Shots At Her Idol In New Instagram FreestylePhiladelphia rapper Tierra Whack is unstoppable in her latest Instagram freestyle.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsEnny Bodies Biggie's "Kick In The Door" Instrumental On "Ask About Me Freestyle"Enny kicks Brooklyn flavor from South East London.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Names The Best Funkmaster Flex FreestyleElite lyricist Royce Da 5'9" offers his take on the greatest Funkmaster Flex freestyle of all time. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsStyles P & Nino Man Jump On Kenrick Lamar's "Element" For Their Latest FreestyleListen to Styles P's new freestyle over Kendrick Lamar's "Damn" cut "Element" featuring Nino Man.By Kevin Goddard
- Original Content2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cyphers RankedFrom 6lack and Cozz, to Rapsody and Eminem, this is our ranking of the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards cyphers.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsILoveMakonnen Drops Off A One-Take Freestyle "Don't Be Hating On Makonnen"ILoveMakonnen kicks off his weekly freestyle series with “Don’t Be Hating On Makonnen”By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAfrika Bambaataa (Freestyle)Tree shares a freestyle entitled "Afrika Bambaataa."By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentThe "Hot Nigga" Freestyles: Vote For Your FavoriteBobby Shmurda's breakout hit, "Hot Nigga," now has attracted freestyles from a number of high-profile artists, making it time to choose your favorite.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsFootsteps In The DarkRaekwon takes on The Isley Brothers' "Footsteps In The Dark".By Trevor Smith
- SongsOld School Caddy (Freestyle)Young Chris goes in over "Old School Caddy".By Trevor Smith
- SongsVenting with Ms. Jackson (Freestyle)Irv Da Phenom flexes his vocal chords with this new freestyle.By hnhh
- SongsTrophies (Freestyle)Continuing his weekly drops, JD Era brings us his freestyle over Drake's "Trophies."By hnhh