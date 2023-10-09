Jay Rock Shares New Freestyle Over Jay-Z Instrumental

Rappers sharing freestyles over other artists' instrumentals is a time-honored hip-hop tradition. Now Jay Rock became the most recent to join in with a new video shared to YouTube. In the clip, he joined Power 106 Los Angeles to take on the beat from Jay-Z's classic "The Watcher 2." The song shows up on The Blueprint 2 and the original features guest performances from Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, and Rakim. In the new clip, Rock pulls up to show off his own talents over the beat.

In the comments of the clip, fans are wildly impressed by what he shows off. "Brooo killed this. Record this in the studio and drop it," one of the top comments on the video reads. "EAST SIDE JOHNNY! CHAMPION LEVEL RAPS! Thank you JAY ROCK for coming by and going to another planet with the bars! Let’s go crazy!!" another commentor agrees. Elsewhere in the comments fans share their favorite bars from the video, of which there are many contenders. Check out the entire freestyle that was just posted to YouTube below.

Jay Rock Crushes New Freestyle

Jay Rock has kept busy with some new releases this year. Just last week he shared another new song, also labelled a "freestyle." The track "Ambition (Freestyle)" seems like more of a one-off than a single from a new album. While he's confirmed that there's a new album on the way at some point, it's unclear if the song will eventually appear on the record.

Earlier this year he teamed up with some high-profile guests for an even more substantial single. Latto and Anderson . Paak contributed to the song "Too Fast (Pull Over) which dropped back in July. The song has racked up nearly 4 million streams on Spotify since it dropped making it his biggest release of the year so far. What do you think of Jay Rock's freestyle over the beat for Jay-Z's "The Watcher 2."? Let us know in the comment section below.

