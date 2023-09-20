Jay Rock Thinks That Kendrick Lamar’s Leaked Verse On “ELEMENT.” Is Real

Just a couple of weeks ago the music community was scrambling to hear a new leaked version of a song. But this was just any artist, though. This track belonged to arguably the greatest rapper of this generation and one of the best to ever do it, Kendrick Lamar. The song that had people in a frenzy was a hit from his 2017 record, DAMN. "ELEMENT." is a fan favorite off of that tape and it is well-deserving of all of that praise. Some people were skeptical if it was real, due to the recent AI surge in music, but TDE signee, Jay Rock believes it is actually K Dot's.

The leaked edition of the record was making waves on Twitter, with the audio having over 16 million plays. Unfortunately, you are not able to play it anymore due to copyright. The reason for all of the buzz around it was because the Compton artist took ruthless shots at his contemporaries. French Montana, Jay Electronica, and Big Sean. The Detroit rapper took the bulk of the disses with Lamar calling Sean out for being famous for who he is with, rather than his music. "You’re finally famous for who you date, not how you rhyme (boy)."

Jay Rock Believes That Was Kendrick's Song

To settle the debate on whether or not the track was real, who better to ask than someone close to him? Jay Rock hopped on the Real 92.3 radio station and The Cruz Show for an interview. The host asked him if the leaked verse was indeed Kendrick and here is what he had to say. "I think it's real man," Rock repeatedly says. Hopefully, one day Lamar will officially release the original song, but only time will tell.

What are your initial thoughts on Jay Rock saying that the leaked version of Kendrick Lamar's "ELEMENT." verse was real? Did you believe that is was not AI, or did you think otherwise? Do you want that version to come out on streaming? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and the rest of the music world.

